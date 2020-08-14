Governor Reeves Issues Executive Order Limiting Fall Sports Attendance

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) — As Mississippi schools prepare for fall competition, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issued an executive order limiting attendance at K-12 extracurricular activities, including fall sports.

The executive order applies to all Mississippi schools and will allow two spectators per participant of the extracurricular/sport. Participants for a football game may include players, cheerleaders, and/or band members.

Students are not exempt from the executive order. Any student looking to attend an event can only do so following the two spectator per participant rule.

Governor Reeves said the order will run through August and be reevaluated at a later time.