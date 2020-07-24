Governor Reeves issues statewide order on bars & social gatherings

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Governor Reeves adds six more counties to as COVID-19 hotspots meaning folks living there will have more guidelines to follow.

The governor also issued an executive order on bars across the state.

Bars in Mississippi will only be able to sell alcohol to people who are seated. Alcohol won’t be allowed after 11 p.m.

Bars still have to follow social distancing measures including limiting to 50% capacity, six feet distance, and limiting six people per table.

Social gatherings are also going back to what it was. Ten or less indoors and 20 or less outdoors.

The reason for the sharp climb in COVID-19 numbers Governor Reeves believes is in large part of too many social gatherings.

The message Dr. Dobbs is trying to send to Mississippians is coronavirus is real.

“UMMC and all the hospitals aren’t making up the fact that the hospitals are full. We’re not flying people to Georgia because they can’t get a hospital in Mississippi just for the heck of it. Be skeptical of the skeptics. It’s real easy to have a wacky idea and medical degree from Facebook and think you know what you’re talking about. Please ignore conspiracy nonsense. I’ve spent my whole life doing this. It’s what I’ve committed myself to. This isn’t just some random one-off sort of thing I’m doing for fun of it,” said Dr. Dobbs.

The six counties that Governor Reeves added today include Calhoun, Holmes,

Lamar, Montgomery, Winston and Yalobusha Counties.

The governor did also say he’s keeping an eye out on Lee County.