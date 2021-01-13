Governor Reeves says the state is prepared to protect the Capitol building

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the Associated Press, the FBI is warning the public of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

During Governor Reeves’ press conference Tuesday, he addressed concerns for the Mississippi capitol building.

Reeves said he’s always supported peaceful protest, but he wants everyone to understand that Mississippi is prepared to protect the integrity of it’s capitol.

He declined to discuss how the state was preparing, but he assured members of the press that important state buildings are being monitored at all times.

“I strongly support anyone’s right to peacefully protest, but I want everyone to understand that in Mississippi, we are prepared, and we will be prepared. I’m not going to go into any details about the measures that we either have taken or are taking, but I can assure you that I have personally communicated with commissioner Tindel, General Boyles, our Emergency Management Team, and whether you see us, or not, we are going to protect the integrity of our government buildings in Mississippi,” said Reeves.

The Governor also issued a new executive order stating that all state flags will be lowered in honor of the Capitol policemen who died in the riots on January 6.