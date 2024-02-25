Governor Reeves speaks on death of two MS National Guardsmen

Governor Tate Reeves identified the soldiers as 36-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Brian Zemek and 42-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Derek Abbott.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Mississippi National Guardsmen were killed when their AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed Friday during a routine training flight.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in a wooded area near Booneville in Prentiss County.

Governor Reeves spoke at a press conference this afternoon in Jackson honoring the two men.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of our fallen soldiers,” Reeves said. “We will always remember these dedicated soldiers for their honorable service. Our state is enriched by the brave men and women who put on the uniform and serve Mississippi and our entire nation in the National Guard.”

Both Service Members served at the Mississippi National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Tupelo.

The accident remains under investigation.

