Governor Reeves will sign legislation Thursday for aluminum plant

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves will sign legislation for the state’s largest economic development project.

We were in Jackson when a special session was held approving the project that’s happening in Lowndes County.

A $2.5 billion capital investment by Steel Dynamics is bringing an aluminum plant to the Golden Triangle.

It’ll create 1,000 jobs with salaries at $93,000.

The governor will sign the legislation Thursday morning.

