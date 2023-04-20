Governor signs bills allocating money for infrastructure improvements

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – More than $2 billion will be used to improve roads, bridges, airports, and other infrastructure in Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves signed two pieces of legislation to get the money moving.

$1.4 billion will go to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. No specific projects were in the bill, meaning MDOT has the flexibility to choose the improvements.

Senate Bill 3120 has money for specific projects, along with the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund.

$30 million will be used to improve ports, airports, and rail projects.

$40 million will be used to match federal funds.

