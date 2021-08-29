Governor Tate Reeves issues state of emergency for Hurricane Ida

The storm will impact counties in southern and central Mississippi.

JACKSON,Miss. (WCBI)- Governor Tate Reeves issues the State of Emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

The storm will impact counties in southern and central Mississippi.

Reeves says 19 shelters across the state will be open for citizens.

There, folks can also get sandbags and tarps.

Reeves says FEMA is distributing food, water, generators, and other resources in the region to hospitals and other medical facilities.

“We are in the process of making sure there are no unmet needs in our counties. We made a call earlier today. Also, I signed a state of emergency that allows us to deploy resources, state resources, and assets for the purpose of search and rescue and other efforts. Department of Health, Department of public safety, the Mississippi national guard all of our local counties, and others and feel as we move in tomorrow we are well-positioned to deal with the aftermath of hurricane Ida is,” said Gov. Reeves.

All COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments are canceled until September 2nd.