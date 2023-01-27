Governor Tate Reeves prepares for annual State of the State Address

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves is preparing for his annual address to the people of Mississippi.

The Governor will deliver his State of the State Address on Monday, January 30 at 5 p.m.

The text of the speech has not been released, but Reeves is expected to stress the legislation he would like to see lawmakers focus on for the rest of the legislative session.

He will also likely detail the accomplishments of the past year, as well as his term in office to date.

Reeves is running for re-election this year.

Mississippi Public Broadcasting will carry the State of the State Address live on MPB Radio, MPB television stations, and mpbonline.org

