JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he could never have envisioned what his first year in office would be like, but he has high hopes for the New Year.

The governor reflected on 2020 during an interview earlier this month at the Governor’s Mansion.

In January, the Jackson area with hit by flooding, then in March, the state began feeling the effects of Covid 19.

Governor Reeves says since then many small businesses have closed or are struggling to survive, while more than 43 hundred residents in the state have died from Covid related complications.

The governor says he is thankful for the Christmas season, and is hopeful for a better 2021.

“I worry very seriously about the mental impacts of what this virus has done to our people and as we go into Christmas, let’s remember the reason for the season, let’s celebrate that we do have an opportunity in this country to practice our religion, to focus on the good things going on , and look I’m an optimist, I believe we will come out of this, stronger than we were before and we will position ourselves to compete,” Gov. Reeves said.

During the interivew with WCBI’s Allie Martin, Governor Reeves re affirmed his promise to not shut down the state a second time. The state health department says more than 148 thousand people have recovered from covid 19.