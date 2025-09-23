Governor Tate Reeves says Charlie Kirk’s impact on culture and free speech will continue

“When Erika said, I forgive my husband’s assassin, because that is what Jesus did, it is a true moment in American history that I hope turns the tide. You and I may disagree on something, that doesn’t make you an enemy,” Gov. Reeves said.

On the economy, Reeves pointed to a report released on Friday showing the number of jobs in Mississippi was at an all-time high. That follows another report showing Mississippi’s per capita income grew at the second-fastest rate in America in 2024.

“We have more jobs, more people working, and in those jobs, people are making more money than they ever made before. That is what it is all about, the sign of good leadership and good policies being enacted for the people of Mississippi,” Reeves said.

He is also looking forward to the upcoming legislative session. At the top of his agenda are school choice and energy.

“We want to give parents more options for their kids. At the end of the day, we need to do what is best for kids, whether it is best for adults or not. We will continue to push on energy policy, all new economic development in Golden Triangle, Northeast Mississippi, energy will be critically important., to have it and do in a cheap way,” Gov. Reeves said.

Along with the session that starts in January, Governor Reeves said 2026 will be a banner year as Mississippi helps America celebrate its 250th birthday.

“We are so blessed to live in the greatest state in the greatest nation in the history of mankind. I’m proud to be American, Mississippians are proud to be Americans and we are proud to have made it for 250 years, I look forward to laying the foundation for the next 250,” Gov. Reeves said.

Grants are available to communities looking to celebrate with educational and commemorative programs.