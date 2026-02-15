Grab The Rain Gear Sunday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Widespread showers and thunderstorms will take place tonight after midnight and into much of the day Sunday. Very warm temperatures are expected going into next week!

TONIGHT: A low pressure system will look to usher in showers and thunderstorms tonight. The leading edge of the line of showers and storms are expected to cross the I-55 corridor after midnight and become more widespread through the early morning hours on Sunday. The good news is that severe weather is not expected as we lack the instability needed to make stronger storms but heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main impacts as these storms move through.

SUNDAY: If you have any church or morning plans on Sunday make sure to bring your rain gear with you as scattered showers will be possible throughout the morning on Sunday. As the main low pressure system moves east into Alabama during afternoon, rain chances will decrease just as well leaving the area dry going into sunset.

NEXT WEEK: The main headline for next week will be very warm conditions as highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s starting on Tuesday and extending through the rest of the work week. Rain chances return by the weekend.