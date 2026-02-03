Grab The Rain Gear Today!!!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front will push showers into the area throughout most of today! Following its passage, colder air will settle into Northeast Mississippi and West Alabama.

TUESDAY: Widespread showers are expected today starting in the late morning hours and then becoming much more widespread in the afternoon. This rain will be light to steady at times. Overcast skies will help keep highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers early will eventually lead to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the night. Lows will drop down into the mid 30s.

REST OF THE WORKWEEK: After the cold front passage, afternoon temperatures will drop for both Wednesday and Thursday as highs are only expected to reach the mid 40s. Friday looks to be the best day this week, filled with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching into the low 60s by the afternoon!