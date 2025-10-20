Grace Christian School holds celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students and staff at Grace Christian School are recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month with lessons that celebrate culture, language, and diversity.

Spanish Instructor Hannah Edwards helped lead the event, sharing basic Spanish phrases and teaching students about the many countries that speak the language.

Edwards said learning Spanish is about more than words. It’s about building connections and understanding other cultures that help shape American life.

“I mean, we’re citizens of this country, and this country was never founded on just one language, on one belief, on one race. It was founded to be wherever one could call. So when you have all these cultures that have added so much to American culture and to American language, we owe it to each other to learn common ground, to learn a language that we can communicate all,” said Spanish Instructor Hannah Edwards.

Edwards said events like this help students appreciate Hispanic heritage and the importance of family, faith, and community found throughout the culture.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 through mid-October and honors the independence days of several Latin American countries.

