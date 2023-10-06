Gradual clearing Friday, 100% fall this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After some rain Thursday into early Friday, beautiful weather is in store for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Showers and fog early in the day will gradually give way to sunshine by afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s to lower 80s area-wide, with warmer air northwest of the Natchez Trace.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Winds will actually pick up after sunset, becoming brisk at times with speeds up to 20 mph through the overnight. Temperatures will fall quickly into the upper 40s after midnight. Wind chills briefly in the upper 30s are possible for areas near Iuka, Corinth, and Oxford.

WEEKEND: Gorgeous! Expect plenty of sun both days, but the breeze will stick around Saturday…holding highs in the 60s to near 70°. Sunday morning will see widespread lows in the lower 40s, but a few of the normally colder spots could sneak into the upper 30s!!

NEXT WEEK: We’ll see a quick rebound in temperature. We expect highs in the low 80s Monday and middle 80s by Wednesday. There remains a good deal of uncertainty to the late-week forecast, but another strong front and more rain and possibly storms could be in the cards…stay tuned!