Gradual clearing Monday, freezing temps again Monday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a rainy Sunday, the weather dries out Monday PM ahead of a much warmer week.

MONDAY: The afternoon should bring gradual clearing/drying as moisture is scoured. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s with NW winds 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: As high pressure settles in, temperatures will continue falling. Overnight lows will likely dip below freezing, potentially into the upper 20s.

TUE/WED: Some pretty nice weather ahead! Expect a good deal of sunshine both days with highs in the low 60s Tuesday, and mid to upper 60s Wednesday!

THU/FRI: Clouds will begin to increase Thursday as a stronger system organizes to the west. Most of the day should be dry, but a few showers are possible by afternoon. A strong cold front will approach early Friday, bringing widespread rain and embedded storms to the region. Right now, we don’t expect a big severe weather risk…but things are “close” to being more favorable for severe storms. We’ll watch for any more unstable trends over the next few days. Conditions should quiet down by Friday PM.