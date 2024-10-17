Gradual rise in temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a few below average days, a warming trend will have us above average after the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Due to the High Pressure sticking to our North, another night of clear and chilly temperatures is expected. Overnight lows will likely be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. And patchy frost is expected.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds to finish off the week. Highs should top out in the lower to middle 70s, starting the warming trend into the weekend. Plans on high school football games? Think ahead about layering up, taking a blanket, and picking up some HotHands! Really feeling like Fall football.

WEEKEND/NEXT WEEK: Each day will see a few degrees gain from the previous day. By next week, highs in the lower to possibly mid 80s by next Tuesday or Wednesday. Dry weather continues as well.