Gradual warming trend for mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a rather cold start to the week, gradual warming is expected through Thursday.

TUESDAY: Full sun is in store today with highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another cold night is in store with lows back in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Despite a dry frontal passage, temperatures should still climb into the middle and upper 50s with a slight increase in clouds.

FRIDAY: Clouds slowly thicken up ahead of the next weather maker, but conditions should remain dry through the day. Highs will reach the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: The latest model trends indicate increasing rain chances as a system swings through the Southeast. Expect a good chance for rain through the day with highs staying in the 40s. For now, any wintry precip. concerns look to stay outside the region. Conditions should dry out Sunday, but clouds may hang tough behind the departing system.