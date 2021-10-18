Gradual warming trend through mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: A gradual warming trend began today and we will reach the low-80s ahead of our next front later this week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cool with lows in the mid-40s. Calm winds.

TUESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. South wind 3-7 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonable with lows in the mid-50s. Southeast wind 3-7 mph.

THIS WEEK: Temperatures will slowly moderate as a southerly wind develops ahead of our next front. This will also allow moisture to return to the region and provide a better setup for rain Wednesday night and Thursday. After the front passes, rain chances diminish on Friday with highs back in the mid-70s.