Gradually Heating Up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity will stay relatively low, but our temperatures are on the rise with no chance of rain in sight!

TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable. Low near 59°. Clear skies with calm winds.

THURSDAY: Slightly warmer than Wednesday. Sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s. High near 87°.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: A few clouds are possible, but overall, skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90° during the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain: 0%.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Seven formed this morning and is located about 745 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It is moving west toward the Caribbean and has 35 mph winds. Seven is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm tonight and continue moving west toward Puerto Rico. It would be named Fiona. There is no threat to the Gulf at this time, but we’ll continue to monitor this system.

Have a great night!