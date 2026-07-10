Graham Platner formally drops out of Maine Senate race

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, Graham Platner has formally filed the paperwork to suspend his campaign for U.S. Senate in Maine, with little time to go before the deadline.

Platner announced the suspension of his campaign last week, after a woman accused him of sexual assault, and the Democrats who supported him said he should step aside.

Platner had until 5 pm on Monday to file the paperwork to exit the race, or he would have remained on the ballot.

Platner’s 11th-hour exit from the race has prompted hurried efforts from Democrats looking to replace him. The Maine Democratic Party has until July 27 at 5 p.m. to select a replacement. The party said it would hold a nominating convention.

Democrats’ pick will face Republican Sen. Susan Collins in Maine.

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