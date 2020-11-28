Grammy Award Winning artist Bobby Rush visits Starkville

2017 Grammy Award Winner Bobby Rush spoke to the crowd in Starkville about his journey of being one of the greatest blues artists ever.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Starkville had a legendary guest stop by today.

The Louisiana-native served a great deal of time in Jackson, Mississippi recording countless hit songs and albums before winning the Grammy at the age of 83.

Rush is excited about coming back to the state he says feels like home.

“I feel like the bird with two wings, I’m talking about on each side that is. I’m on cloud 9, but I’m so happy that I’m in Mississippi. I didn’t leave Mississippi to go to other places. I went to other places to get what I got and brought it back to Mississippi. So here I am. Mississippi, I love you and you can’t do anything about it and I hope you love me too,” said Rush.

Rush is currently working alongside Kayla Gilmore, owner of KMG Creations in Starkville, to combine his music and her dancing to influence the younger generation.