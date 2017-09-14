Grand Jury Declines To Indict Driver In Fatal Bus Accident

PONTOTOC COUNTY (WCBI) -No criminal charges in connection with a fatal Pontotoc County school bus accident.

A Pontotoc County grand jury declined to indict the driver of a SUV which hit a child as she got off a school bus in October 2016. 7 year old Amiya Braxton was walking from the bus to her house when the sport utility vehicle driven by a Saltillo woman swerved around the bus and hit Braxton just after she stepped off the bus. Investigators say the woman did not see the stopped bus and made the move on the shoulder of the road in order to keep from hitting it from behind.