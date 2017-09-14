Grand Jury Declines To Indict Driver In Fatal Bus Accident

2 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

PONTOTOC COUNTY (WCBI) -No criminal charges in connection with a fatal Pontotoc County school bus accident.

Amiya Braxton

A Pontotoc County grand jury declined to indict the driver of a SUV which hit a child as she got off a school bus in October 2016.  7 year old Amiya Braxton was walking from the bus to her house when the sport utility vehicle driven by a Saltillo woman swerved around the bus and hit Braxton just after she stepped off the bus.  Investigators say the woman did not see the stopped bus and made the move on the shoulder of the road in order to keep from hitting it from behind.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Latreka King

    This Is BULLSHIT.. An unacceptable

  • Quita

    It’s somewhat strange that her name has never been released.

Related News

12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: 2017 WCBI EndZone Show – Week 5 Highlights and Scores
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
WCBI’s 2017 EndZone Show: Week 5, Part 1
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
WCBI’s 2017 EndZone Show: Week 5, Part 2
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup