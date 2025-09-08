Grand Marshals announced for 77th Tupelo Christmas Parade

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The region’s largest Christmas parade will pay tribute to first responders.

The 2025 Reed’s Tupelo Christmas parade is set for Friday, December 5, at 6 pm.

The 77th annual parade will feature the Tupelo Fire Department as Grand Marshals.

Details were announced on September 8 at Tupelo Fire Station Number One. This year’s parade theme is “Catch the Spirit,” which also celebrates 155 years of the Tupelo Spirit.

Both the Tupelo Fire Department and Reed’s were established in 1905, which is another milestone to celebrate during the Christmas season.

“I just want to say how proud we are at Reed’s to invite and have the fire department to serve as our grand marshals. They are here 24- 7. They help the community, whether it is fire or other emergencies. We are proud of them, and it is a great chance to say thank you to them publicly,” said Jack Reed Jr. of Reed’s Department Store.

You can find out how to take part in the parade by going to tupelomainstreet.com

