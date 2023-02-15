Grant brings new radios to patrol vehicles for Lowndes County deputies

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New patrol vehicles joining the Lowndes County Sheriff’s fleet will also have new radios, thanks to a timely grant.

The Sheriff’s Office received $17,600 from the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security to pay for new state-of-the-art radios for deputies’ vehicles.

Along with local access, the new units will also be able to communicate with the statewide MS-WIN network.

And the timing couldn’t be better. The radios are expected to arrive and be programmed as the latest shipment of new vehicles is to be delivered to the county.

And the best thing is, they aren’t costing the county anything.

“Us using the grant money would save the county from the expense of buying the radios itself,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

The Sheriff’s Office is also in the process of replacing its fleet and should have 38 new vehicles coming in this year.

