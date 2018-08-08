Grant will fund better bridges on Natchez Trace hiking trail

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) – A charitable group is paying to improve some hiking-path bridges near the Natchez Trace Parkway in central Mississippi.

The National Park Foundation is providing $75,000 for the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail.

- Advertisement -

The grant will pay to replace two 30-foot bridges along the Yockanookany section of the trail near Ridgeland.

The bridges will be built to equestrian standards, with work done by volunteers and youth groups.

A news release says the National Park Foundation is providing more than $500,000 for 20 grants across the U.S. to provide better access to national trails and wild and scenic rivers.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the National Trails and National Wild & Scenic Rivers systems.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)