Grass fire in Oktibbeha County

By
Rylie Livingston
-
0

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Volunteer firefighters battle afternoon fire in Oktibbeha County.

Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan says calls started coming in before 3:30 Saturday afternoon about a field on fire near Hickory Grove Road.

Rosenhan says a Hay Bale tractor was working a field when it accidentally caused the blaze.

East Oktibbeha, Bell Schoolhouse and Tibee fire crews responded.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, but not before several acres were scorched.

