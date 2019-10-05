Grass fire in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Volunteer firefighters battle afternoon fire in Oktibbeha County.

Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan says calls started coming in before 3:30 Saturday afternoon about a field on fire near Hickory Grove Road.

Rosenhan says a Hay Bale tractor was working a field when it accidentally caused the blaze.

East Oktibbeha, Bell Schoolhouse and Tibee fire crews responded.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, but not before several acres were scorched.