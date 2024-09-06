Great weekend conditions

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers are continuing into our early evening, as the cold front moves across NE MS the rest of the night. The passing front will bring calmer and drier conditions for the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Fingers are crossed that the passing front will pick up speed and start pushing some of the rain out by high school kickoffs. It is going to be a cooler game night for those games. Temperatures will be in the 70s during the game and will continue dropping to the middle 60s tonight. Heavy clouds will be slow to clear once the rain pushes to the East and SE.

SATURDAY: A few clouds may stick around for the beginning of our weekend. Otherwise, we will have that nice mix of sun too! High temps will be comfortable in the middle 80s. There will more than likely be a nice breeze, with the wind coming in from the North. Overnight lows are where it is at, dropping into the middle to upper 50s!

SUNDAY: Copy and paste forecast, for the most part. Any leftover clouds will have cleared out overnight. Expect lots of sun for the end of your weekend. High temperatures continue in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will be near 60.

NEXT WEEK: A quick warm up for the beginning of the week, with upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows will become a bit more mild too, back in the middle 60s. A few clouds will be adding back in by Tuesday.