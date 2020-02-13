Grenada County Man Files Lawsuit After He Was Allegedly Beaten By Officers

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A North Mississippi man who claims he was beaten by officers with the Water Valley Police Department and Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department is now taking legal action.

Davidtron Logan is filing a lawsuit against the sheriff’s department, former sheriff Lance Humphries, along with the city of Water Valley, Water Valley Police Department, and Police Chief M. W. King.

Logan is suing the entities for numerous things including excessive force and negligence.

The Grenada County man claims he was attacked by officers during a checkpoint in August of 2019.

The suit states that Logan was unarmed and claims he was beaten for no reason.

Carlos Moore is representing Logan.

The suit does not state how much Logan is suing for.

We reached out to the Yalobusha Sheriff’s Department, they tell us they are not aware of the lawsuit.

To read the full lawsuit just click on the highlighted link.