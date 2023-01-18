Grenada to hire Lafayette’s Michael Fair as next football coach

GRENADA, (Miss)- Grenada is hiring Lafayette’s Michael Fair to be the program’s next head football coach. The hiring was approved by the Grenada School District at its board meeting Tuesday evening.

Fair spent the last seven seasons as the Commodores’ head coach and led them to a 58-29 record, including a 4A state championship in 2016 in his first campaign (27-12 victory over Poplarville). He spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons as Senatobia’s head coach and prior to that stint was Pillow Academy’s coach from 2008-13. Fair was the offensive line coach for South Panola before then from 2001-07.

Fair will jump from coaching 5A to 6A, but the job will also bring him closer to his hometown of Avalon (20 miles from Grenada).