Grenada mother wants answers after alleged bullying continues

A mother is looking for a resolution after contacting administrators about her son allegedly being bullied at a middle school.

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Grenada mother said her son first told her he was being bullied by classmates earlier this semester.

“When I first heard about the bullying, it started in February, toward the end on the month… My son had been coming home informing me that a group of boys had been bullying him,” said Davis.

Shironda Kiarre Davis said she contacted teachers, counselors, and administrators multiple times to report the situation. She said the school eventually had students involved sign a no‑contact contract.

District documents show those agreements are meant to limit communication between students and can carry disciplinary consequences if violated.

However, Davis claims the situation did not improve and that her son remained in the same classes as the other students.

“They had my son and other students sign a ‘No‑Contact Contract Form,’ and they are all in the same class…how do you expect children in that class not to have contact with each other?”

Davis said the situation began to affect her son emotionally, and that he became reluctant to attend school.

“He didn’t want to participate in school activities… He has always wanted to go to school. Now, he doesn’t want to go because of the bullying going on,” said Davis.

Davis also claims an assistant teacher has been harassing her son. She said the teacher is in all of the son’s classes.

As of this week, Davis said she was notified that she is no longer allowed on the Grenada Middle School campus.

“The Grenada Middle School principal had a security guard deliver a letter to me restricting me from the school,” said Davis.

In that letter, administrators claim the restriction followed what they describe as threatening language — an allegation Davis disputes.

“What I told them is that if my child get bullied in any particular class, I have the right to reach out to whoever the teacher or classroom that it happened in. So, they call in that a threat, which clearly is not a threat. Because I was only letting them know ‘if y’all don’t resolve the issue,’ it’s going to get handled one way or another on my end,” said Davis.

Davis also said she was informed her son will no longer attend classes on campus for the remainder of the school year and will instead complete his work through an alternative arrangement.

She said that decision was communicated verbally and not provided to her in writing.

WCBI went to the Grenada School District’s central office on Wednesday and requested an on‑camera interview about how bullying complaints are handled.

The district declined, issuing a printed written response:

“Due to FERPA and student privacy laws, the district does not comment on matters involving individual students. We appreciate your understanding as we work to protect the confidentiality of all students.”

Davis also reached out to the local youth court and the Mississippi Department of Education, but she has not gotten a response as of yet.

The Grenada School district has not commented further.

WCBI will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as information becomes available.