Grocery shelves receives impact ahead of winter weather scarce

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – With the threat of severe winter weather in the forecast, going out to get groceries may be a challenge for the next few days.

So, many people are heading out now to stock up on essentials to get them through.

Area grocery stores have been seeing everything from a slight uptick to a rush of customers.

Winter weather preparation means a stop at the grocery store for most people.

And, they are making sure to stock up on essential food items that may be needed to get them through the possibility of an extended stay at home.

“We always do this,” Dennis Robinson said. “When my wife hears about a storm, we always prepare because last time it came, I couldn’t even get to anything, and we didn’t have any groceries at home, so we try to come out today and do what we can while we can.”

“You get supplied up with basic needs in their home, making sure they have enough water, maybe,” Wyliss Kemp said. “Water is a big item now, and items they like and fix conveniently.”

Owner of Sun Fresh Market, Wyliss Kemp, said they also have to modify their usual operations because of the weather threat.

“We just had to cancel the truck to come in because of the weather, but I think we still have enough products to supply everyone with their needs.”

And Kemp said one of their top priorities is to have plenty of stock of the most commonly requested items at times like this. Foods that are easy to prepare and can stretch for a few days.

“Basically, everybody wants bread, milk and hamburger meat,” Kemp said. “They want something that is quick to fix and we made sure to have plenty of those items.”

“We just are being prepared for anything,” Robinson said. “We’ve got plenty of groceries and water and everything so that is good.”

And remember that same winter weather that has you going to the grocery store may also be affecting their business hours, because they want to get home safely too.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency advises people to have at least a 2-3 day supply of food and other essential items on hand.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.