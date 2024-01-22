Grocery stores stay stocked up for severe weather

"Single-digit temperatures and even below zero," WCBI's Chief Meteorologist Isaac Williams said. This is what sends people to the grocery store.

Assistant Manager of Sunflower Greg Smart said they saw this influx in business during the icy weather.

“This past week has been busy with all the weather concerns and stuff like that,” Smart said.

He said they try to prepare for the increase in business on the front end.

“If we ever notice changes in the weather or we know that an ice storm is going to come, we make sure we order extra just so we can make sure that things and get out and people can buy our products,” Smart said.

However, there is only so much they can prepare. And during icy conditions, it can be difficult for trucks to come in with more product.

But Smart said they try to get restocked as soon as possible for their customers.

“When customers do not get what they want, we try our best to get in contact with the warehouse and make sure that the next truck that we get in we have all the stuff and that we order all the items the customers request. We just try to make sure we get all of those items in as soon as possible,” Smart said.

Their goal is to service their customers as best they can.

“Customers always come first and we want to make sure that they are satisfied and happy,” Smart said.

Smart said when preparing for the ice storm, they tried to stock up on cold weather items like ingredients for soups.

