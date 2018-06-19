Group arrested for alleged role in Starkville hotel armed robbery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police round up a foursome of suspects, allegedly connected to an armed robbery.

Learthur Neal and Steven Bishop were arrested yesterday on Armed Robbery charges.

Bond is set at $50,000 for Neal and Bishop.

Jonnice Harris and Katelyn Scott were also arrested on Conspiracy charges, each with $10,000 bonds.

Police believe the four are connected to an armed robbery last Friday at a hotel on Highway 12.

The victim allegedly went to the hotel to meet a female, but was robbed in the room.