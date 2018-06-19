Group arrested for alleged role in Starkville hotel armed robbery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police round up a foursome of suspects, allegedly connected to an armed robbery.
Learthur Neal and Steven Bishop were arrested yesterday on Armed Robbery charges.
Bond is set at $50,000 for Neal and Bishop.
Jonnice Harris and Katelyn Scott were also arrested on Conspiracy charges, each with $10,000 bonds.
Police believe the four are connected to an armed robbery last Friday at a hotel on Highway 12.
The victim allegedly went to the hotel to meet a female, but was robbed in the room.