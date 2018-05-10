Group That Helps Others Find Access To Services Will Hold Healthy Event

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – An organization that helps connect people with various services is trying to get more information to the public through a series of healthy events.

“Mississippi Access to Care” also known as MAC, operates centers throughout the state. There is one in Pontotoc at the Three Rivers Planning and Development building.

MAC helps older adults, people with disabilities, and family members find a variety of services. Next week, MAC is hosting a 2 K walk in Tupelo to help raise more awareness about the organization. Workers at MAC Centers say they help more people every year.

“People, once they make that one phone call, and they know someone can take that one phone call,like us here in our office, and try to find those resources for them, it gives those people a little relief because they are not having to make all those phone calls and we’re calling them back with the information we have for them,” said Amanda Sheffield, who works out of the MAC office in Pontotoc.

That walk is set for 9 Tuesday morning at Ballard Park. There will also be vendors representing a variety of services at the event.

mississippiaccesstocare.org