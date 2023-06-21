Group of mechanics help rescue kitten stuck in Oxford police car

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford Police Officer and a group of mechanics came to the rescue for a kitten.

Officer David Mahaffey heard a strange noise when he got in his vehicle and when he looked underneath, he noticed a stray kitten.

Unable to reach the furry friend, he took his vehicle to the Oxford City Shop.

The crew was able to remove the kitten.

Now, the kitten has a new home.

The crew at the city shop decided to adopt the kitten.

