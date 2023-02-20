Group of people attempts to steal horse from pasture in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County horse slipped away from some accused thieves and ran to safety.

Now, the suspects are saddling up for a court date.

19-year-old Xavier Cannon is charged with livestock theft.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said Cannon saw the horse and hatched a plan to get two juveniles and another man to help load the horse in a trailer, just off Daracott Road this past Thursday.

The group allegedly walked the horse down the road but it got away from them and ran back to its pasture.

Shortly after, the owner pulled up to a broken lock on his gate, and to question the men. Bridled with two stories of what happened, the victim called deputies.

The juveniles will be handled in youth court. The other person has not been charged.

Scott said the case will be turned over to the grand jury.

Bond for Cannon is set at $10,000.

