A new CDC report reveals a small but growing number of American children are not vaccinated against any diseases. An estimated 100,000 2-year-olds have not been vaccinated. A second CDC report found the overall immunization rate for kindergarteners is nearly 95 percent. But for the third year in a row, more parents are opting their children out of school vaccinations. Dr. David Agus joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the report.