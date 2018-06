STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Greater Starkville Development Partnership is in the market for a new CEO.

President and CEO Scott Maynard is stepping down and taking his talents to Florida State’s Career Center.

He was only in the position for a year and will work through the end of June.

Maynard previously retired from Mississippi State University and has deep roots in the Starkville community.

The search for a new CEO will start immediately.