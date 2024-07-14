GTBOA Poker Run benefits child with Leukemia

LOWNDES CO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Boat Owners Association hosted their Fifth Annual Poker Run today.

“Delta was diagnosed with b-cell Leukemia, acute lymphoblastic Leukemia, the day after Christmas. We made our way to Memphis, spent one night at La Bohner and they transferred us to St. Jude and we have been there ever since. We just got to move home last month. We still make weekly trips to St. Jude and she has two years left with chemotherapy treatments. So we have a long road ahead of us.”

GTBOA Treasurer Rachel Boyle and member Linda Sobley said they want to help local families.

“Every year we do this and we started it five years ago in order to benefit a local needy family that may have had medical issues to help them lift that burden from their financial situation,” Boyle said.

“There were children in need and we have so many members, we have over 80 families, and we knew that we could do something to raise money for these children. So five years ago, we started the Poker Run, this is our fifth year; and we’ve raised a lot of money for some sweet children,” Sobley said.

Delta’s parents said they appreciate the love from the community.

“it’s awesome. It’s truly a blessed and shows you just how awesome the community is and just how there are still good people in the world,” Hayden Davis said.

“We couldn’t do it without everybody’s support,” Chelsie Davis said.

The GTBOA also sold raffle tickets and food at the event.

