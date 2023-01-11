GTR Airport Executive Director explains effects of FAA system failure

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday morning after a failure in the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions System.

This computer system communicates with pilots and alerts them of safety hazards.

GTR Airport Executive Director Matt Dowell explained how it has affected the Golden Triangle and the importance of taking those precautions.

“This NOTAM system is an important safety component so there was a delay nationwide but it was only for about a three-hour period and now

flights have resumed and they are getting back on track,” said Dowell.

Dowell said he is glad flights are back on track and the FAA did a great job of communicating the problem quickly.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter