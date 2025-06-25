GTR Boys & Girls Club celebrate their week in creative fashion

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Empowering local children is important in any community.

Boys and Girls clubs nationwide are at the forefront of helping young people become successful.

June 23-27 marks National Boys & Girls Club Week, and there are unique activities each day.

It’s National Boys & Girls Club Week, and local clubs are highlighting the impact they have on young people in our area.

From fun activities to leadership programs, the Boys and Girls Club of the Golden Triangle is helping shape the next generation.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Golden Triangle is joining others across the nation in celebrating National Boys and Girls Club Week. With a whole slate of activities for members to join in each day.

Whether it’s “Tasteful Tuesday” or “Top Chef Tuesday”, the club members are getting in the spirit.

Starkville’s unit director, Christopher Thompson, said the program inspires youth leaders to get involved with kids in the area.

“One thing is basically giving our kids an opportunity to build upon success,” Thompson said. “We start with a motto that’s great futures start here. But we just don’t say it, we also mean it with our programs that we run. Those programs fall into academic success, building character and leadership, those kinds of things as well. Giving our kids the tools they need to succeed in life.”

With it being summer camp, the clubs have organized a variety of events for children to help them with academic success and leadership skills.

West Point unit director, Teanna Jefferson, said she enjoys the opportunity to connect with the youth.

“I know a lot of parents originally didn’t even know that we have a Boys and Girls Club here,” Jefferson said. “So, I think it is very important that they know that we are here and we want to serve as their children. We just want to be that guide or guidance that their child may or may not need, whether it’s after school or during the summertime.”

The time spent and bond that is built by youth leaders are not forgotten by the children, even after they leave the Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s a good community organization,” Miranda Barnes said. “A lot of kids from Kindergarten to 12th grade attend here, and they come back and let us know how the lessons they learn here throughout the club have helped them in everyday life.”

Leaders said the goal is to not only provide a safe space for kids—but to give them the confidence and skills to succeed well beyond the summer.

The Boys and Girls Club has celebrated its volunteers, members, and mentors for more than 75 years.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.