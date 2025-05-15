GTR Development LINK unveils 5th mega site in the area

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Success breeds success. That’s the hope in Lowndes County.

The Golden Triangle Development LINK unveiled its newest Mega site.

With more wins than losses, the Golden Triangle Development LINK has an impressive track record of economic development in the region.

But the LINK isn’t resting on its laurels.

With state and local leaders on hand, the group unveiled its latest project, the Cinco Mega site.

Past success is important, but it’s also important to keep planning for the future.

“We’ve seen businesses come and go,” Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston said. “But we like to see them come rather than we like to see them go, obviously. But, we do know they go at times, so you can never take your foot off the gas regarding economic development. This is the next phase, we have been working on this project for some time now.”

This is the Golden Triangle’s 5th TVA-certified megacity. The most in any area under TVA’s coverage.

Cinco is nearly 1500 acres of land and is designed for something on the scale of a large automotive manufacturing operation.

And the impact of this development is felt far beyond the three counties that make up the Golden Triangle.

“When we do something big like this, it impacts way more than the Golden Triangle,” Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins said. “The steel mill, for example, their a workforce that comes from 37 counties in two states. So we got people from Lamar, Pickens, and Russellville, Alabama, coming here to work. So when we do something like this, it impacts a big, big region.”

“It’s a process that any community can go through but very few communities can actually meet the criteria and that’s why today is such an exciting day for the Golden Triangle and really quite frankly an exciting day for North Mississippi and all of our state,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

The Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO, Joe Max Higgins said it is rewarding to be able to present a major opportunity to the public.

“We all work as a team and it really makes you feel good,” Higgins said. “We have been working on this for two years, putting this together, optioning in the property, doing soil-borings, wetlands, floodplains, engineering design. All of that has been happening behind the scenes and today is kind of a coming out party if you will.”

The state announced it is investing $5.5 million in a site development grant for the Cinco Mega site.

