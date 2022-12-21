GTR Homeless Coalition provides support during frigid weather

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It is cold and it is planned to get colder by the end of the week.

As people are trying their best to keep warm, some are not as fortunate and may need a place to stay.

That’s where people like the Homeless Coalition come in.

If you need or know of someone that is in need of help getting back on their feet, you can call the Homeless Coalition at (662) 549-2643.

“We want to make sure every man, woman, and child, a needy family or homeless has a place to lay their head at night. We believe that every person or individual family and others should always be provided with the basic necessities of life which is food shelter, and things of that nature that we take for granted,” said Susan Garton, GTR Homeless Coalition.

