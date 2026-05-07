GTR LINK Employee Meryl Fisackerly named President/CEO

GOLDEN RIANGLE REGION (WCBI) – Longtime employee of the Golden Triangle Development Link, Meryl Fisackerly, has been named the organization’s President and CEO. The shocking news comes less than three months.

If you remember, in August of 2025, Joe Max Higgins was removed as CEO by the LINK’s board, leading to a national search to fill the role.

During that time, Fisackerly served as interim CEO.

With more than 7 years of tenure with the LINK, Fisackerly has also served as Chief Operating Officer.

According to a press release, in that role she led daily operations, directed the organization’s recruitment and private-sector and fundraising strategies.

The LINK also went on to say that during Fisackerly’s time at the LINK, the organization has “achieved significant milestones in industrial recruitment, capital investment, and workforce development across Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha Counties. ”

While Vasey’s welcoming ceremony just wrapped up on April 1st, the LINK also stated they were grateful for his service during his time with the organization.

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