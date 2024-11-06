GTR LINK explains what Mega Site will bring to Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-It may be bare now, but this field will soon be growing new economic development opportunities for Lowndes County, with the help of current industries.

“When we talk about airbus, when we talk about Paccar, and steel dynamic.” said Meryl Fisackerly, Chief Operating Officer of the GTR Link. “When we are able to show perspective industries, the investment that has been made here, and the success of the companies that we have had here, it really is a great selling point for us, when we are trying to attract new businesses.”

Some of the new industries that could someday sit on this mega site are pipe manufacturers, warehouse distributions, and some aluminum and steel companies.

The Chief Operating Officer for the Golden Triangle Development Link Meryl Fisackerly said there are several factors that businesses are looking for, when it comes to choosing a location.

“Things that make these industries want to be here,” said Fisackerly. “Is our availability of land an infrastructure like water, sewer, and power, having all of those utilities available along with the land, makes it easier and faster for them to build their facility, and makes it more enticing for them to want to locate here.”

Columbus residents Josh Haynes, and Adam Townley said new development projects will mean a huge economic impact, to a small area like Lowndes County.

“It is good that they are clearing this land out,” said Haynes. “To bring more jobs to the community, and for the people in Lowndes County.”

“It is a great thing that they are doing out here,” said Townley. “It is a great economic boost for the GTR community, and it is good to see it bringing more jobs, because we need things like this happening around here.”

Fisackerly said when the link is trying to recruit a company to come to Lowndes County, they always look for companies that will pay more than the county and regional average, so that people in the community, will have better opportunities.

