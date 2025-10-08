GTR Regional Airport soon to host TSA Pre-check Enrollment

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mark your calendars, and get ready to skip the lines.

Golden Triangle Regional Airport is hosting its TSA PreCheck enrollment event from Tuesday, October 28, through Friday, October 31.

Any passenger enrolled in the program will be allowed to pass through expedited security at more than 180 airports across the country, with specific benefits, resulting in generally shorter lines.

Enrollment is for five years, and the fee is $78.

Hours will be from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Appointments are highly recommended and will have priority over walk-ins.

This event is open for anyone to attend.

The application process must be done in person on the second floor of the Passenger Terminal.

For more information, please visit Golden Triangle Regional Airport’s website here.

