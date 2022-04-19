GTRA offering TSA Pre-Check Program at the end of April

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re traveling through Golden Triangle Regional Airport and want to move through the line quicker, you’ll soon have your chance.

Enrollment in the TSA’s Pre-Check program will run from April 25th through the 29th.

Pre-Check allows fliers to board with fewer hassles. It allows them to go through the Pre-Check lanes at security checkpoints without having to do things like take off shoes and belts or taking laptops from their cases.

Today, GTR was showing off some of the tools used to keep all its passengers safe.

These include new imaging technology to cut down on physical searches and explosives detection systems.

“That’s the whole thing for our organizations is to make sure it’s safe and secure, and the process with Pre-Check, by signing up ahead of time, getting screened ahead of time, it really keeps the same level of security for our airports,” said Mike Hainsey, Executive Director of GTRA.

The Pre-Check enrollment at GTRA will begin on April 25th. TSA recommends pre-enrolling and making an appointment online.