GTWS, city leaders meet to discuss solutions for garbage issue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A messy situation in Columbus may be improving.

Golden Triangle Waste Services, which handles the city’s garbage collection, has been experiencing shortages in trucks and manpower.

Those shortages have led to delays in garbage pick-up, and complaints from residents.

Things reached a critical point last month, and GTWS management met with city leaders to explore short-term solutions.

One suggestion was cutting Columbus residents back from two pick-up days a week to one.

The Council did not take up that proposal, signaling that they want to keep the twice-a-week schedule.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said he and council members have been fielding fewer complaint calls lately. But he also said they have not ruled out exploring other options in the long term.

