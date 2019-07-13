GOP gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster says he stands by his words

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- GOP gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster attended Amory’s “Paws for Politics.”

Foster made national headlines when he denied a female reporter a ride-along interview in his truck unless she brought a male colleague along with her.

Foster said he refuses to be alone with any female unless it’s his wife.

That stance has gotten him both positive and negative attention over the past few days.

WCBI had a chance to speak with Foster after his speech, and he said he’s standing by his words.

“It’s really a crazy idea to say that someone doesn’t have the right to be able to be accompanied by a third wheel. That’s been going on for a long time. Billy Graham has followed that rule, Vice President Mike Pence has followed that rule, many other executives, men and women all over the country have the same policies in place in their corporations,” said Foster.

Foster is running against former State Supreme Justice Bill Waller Jr. and current Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves in the August 6th Republican primary.