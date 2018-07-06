Guilty plea reached in 2014 Columbus shooting case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After almost 4 years, a murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Columbus man.

Quinton Erby was charged in the death of Joshua Richardson in September of 2014. His friend Tevin Harris was injured but survived the shooting.

Erby, who was 24-years-old at the time was arrested after a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper pulled him over, not long after the shooting.

The shooting happened near Peach and Cherry Streets.

In exchange for the plea, Erby will serve 20 years in prison.

Devonte Jones is also charged in connection with the homicide.